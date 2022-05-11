Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,241 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,875,833 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,102,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 105,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 74,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 108,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Cowen raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $48.95. The stock had a trading volume of 991,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,769,498. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average is $56.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

