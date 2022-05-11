Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cintas were worth $12,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Cintas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $378.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.39.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

