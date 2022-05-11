Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,075. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.48% and a negative return on equity of 465.76%. The company had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,334,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,713 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,776,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1,054.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 468,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 428,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.