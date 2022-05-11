CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Receives $28.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 157.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,563,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,724,000 after buying an additional 1,569,057 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in CI Financial by 19.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 284,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 46,527 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in CI Financial by 45.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 261,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 81,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $605.24 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

