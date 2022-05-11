Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,034 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chubb were worth $29,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB traded up $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.10. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,989 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,061 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.80.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

