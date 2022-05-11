Chromia (CHR) Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges

Chromia (CHR) traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000718 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Chromia has traded down 36% against the US dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $128.81 million and approximately $59.23 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chromia

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

