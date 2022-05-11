China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.98

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98.
China BlueChemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBLUY)
