Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 356,698 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIM opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.03 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.37%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CIM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

