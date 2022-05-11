Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 50,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 516,055 shares.The stock last traded at $47.16 and had previously closed at $48.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLCE shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

Get Children's Place alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $613.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.01.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.20. Children’s Place had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 98.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after purchasing an additional 38,552 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.