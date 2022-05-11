Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.20

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.20 and last traded at $45.48, with a volume of 7481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.26.

PLCE has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.43.

Get Children's Place alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.00.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.20. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,500 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Children’s Place by 289.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Children’s Place by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.