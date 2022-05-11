Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Insider David A. Inchausti Sells 9,500 Shares

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) insider David A. Inchausti sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David A. Inchausti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chevron alerts:

On Tuesday, May 3rd, David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of Chevron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $160.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,573,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,584,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $315.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.67 and a 200-day moving average of $137.82. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 317.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.