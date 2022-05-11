Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA) Announces $0.20 Dividend

Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
Chester Bancorp has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85.
About Chester Bancorp (Get Rating)
