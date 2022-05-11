Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA) Announces $0.20 Dividend

Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Chester Bancorp has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85.

About Chester Bancorp

Chester Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

