Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Gap Up to $52.66

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.66, but opened at $54.88. Cheniere Energy Partners shares last traded at $54.88, with a volume of 99 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CQP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,342,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,183,000 after buying an additional 325,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 261,203 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,384,000 after purchasing an additional 230,652 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,308,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,243,000 after purchasing an additional 178,340 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,359,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,433,000 after purchasing an additional 173,770 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

