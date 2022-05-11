Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $65.51

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.51 and last traded at $65.52, with a volume of 25356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.42.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $117.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.28.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and have sold 253,003 shares valued at $22,056,329. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,795,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,461,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,609 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

