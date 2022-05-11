CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €117.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €117.00 ($123.16) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €145.00 ($152.63) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 4th. Baader Bank set a €126.00 ($132.63) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA stock opened at €80.20 ($84.42) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $576.73 million and a PE ratio of 11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €92.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €109.33. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €82.10 ($86.42) and a one year high of €138.40 ($145.68).

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

