Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.60

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON CER opened at GBX 713.40 ($8.80) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 749.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 799.49. Cerillion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 580 ($7.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 930 ($11.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of £210.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.71) price target on shares of Cerillion in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

