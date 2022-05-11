Central Securities Corp Buys Shares of 400,000 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Central Securities Corp bought a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,168,000. AerCap comprises 2.6% of Central Securities Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Central Securities Corp owned about 0.30% of AerCap as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 493.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 31,179 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 39,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,572,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

NYSE:AER traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.37. 33,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.65. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.16.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

