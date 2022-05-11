Central Puerto (CEPU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.25 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 0.81%.
CEPU stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.44. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,358. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Central Puerto has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.67 and a beta of 1.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Puerto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.
Central Puerto Company Profile (Get Rating)
Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,709 MW.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Central Puerto (CEPU)
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Bestows Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.