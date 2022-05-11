Central Puerto (CEPU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.25 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 0.81%.

CEPU stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.44. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,358. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Central Puerto has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.67 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEPU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Puerto by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 20,024 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Puerto in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Central Puerto by 100.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 59,953 shares in the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Puerto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,709 MW.

