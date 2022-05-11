Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.76

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 3061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNTA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 25.52 and a quick ratio of 25.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.
