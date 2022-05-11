CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNP. UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.07.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.48. 6,349,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,201,749. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.