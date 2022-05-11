Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CELH traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.31. 2,169,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,497. Celsius has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $110.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 172.13 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.58.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 20.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth approximately $737,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth approximately $868,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Celsius by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Celsius by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

