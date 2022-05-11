Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Celanese were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 251,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,334,000 after purchasing an additional 61,017 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,128 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.85. 12,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,888. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $132.26 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $1.06. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

