Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.98. 25,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.72 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.79.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

