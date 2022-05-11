Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Short Interest Up 1,740.0% in April

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 1,740.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CTTMF stock remained flat at $$5.16 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. Catena Media has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Catena Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lead generation and related services for operators of online casino, sports betting, and financial trading platforms. It operates through three segments, Casino, Sports, and Financial Trading. The Casino segment provides insights and offers that connects people interested in slots, poker, blackjack, and other casino games with selected platform operators.

