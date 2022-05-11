Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Short Interest Up 1,740.0% in April

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 1,740.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of CTTMF stock remained flat at $$5.16 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. Catena Media has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $8.40.
Catena Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
