Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Price Down 6.6% Following Weak Earnings

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.47. 9,885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,142,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 23.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $671.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.29.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

