Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 42.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Catalent by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Catalent by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in Catalent by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Catalent by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

CTLT opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.34 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.14 and a 200-day moving average of $111.58.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

