Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Posted by on May 11th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) will announce ($0.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.54). Castle Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.26). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSTL. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $345,405.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 35,408 shares of company stock worth $1,496,696 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 84.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

CSTL stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.28. 435,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,828. The firm has a market cap of $516.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.10. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $78.92.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.