Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) will announce ($0.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.54). Castle Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.26). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSTL. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $345,405.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 35,408 shares of company stock worth $1,496,696 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 84.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

CSTL stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.28. 435,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,828. The firm has a market cap of $516.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.10. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $78.92.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

