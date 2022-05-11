Carry Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.00 Million (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded down 21.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Carry coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Carry has a total market capitalization of $43.00 million and $4.51 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Carry has traded down 32.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00052403 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011963 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,785,037,464 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

