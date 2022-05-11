Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 40.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.59. 4,785,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080,366. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

