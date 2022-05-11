CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Benchmark

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CarGurus from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CARG opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,150.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $75,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,185 shares of company stock worth $1,615,924. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period.

About CarGurus (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.