CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

MTBC has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareCloud has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get CareCloud alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 59,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareCloud Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.