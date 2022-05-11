CapWealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,490 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ichor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 4,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

ICHR traded down $3.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.40. The company had a trading volume of 39,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $727.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.10. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $58.75.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Ichor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $293.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

