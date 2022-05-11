CapWealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,758 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in General Motors by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,754 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 278,639 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,337,000 after purchasing an additional 50,833 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $26,384,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 24,268 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $658,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.14.

GM stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,582,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average of $51.19. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

