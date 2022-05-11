CapWealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KD traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,491. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

