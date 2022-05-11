CapWealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 807,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for about 2.1% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Williams Companies worth $21,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 14.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,400,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,261,000 after purchasing an additional 140,534 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.93.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $34.51. 350,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,463,950. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average is $30.27. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $37.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

