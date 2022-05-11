CapWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,510,094 shares of company stock worth $11,189,865 and have sold 1,090,152 shares worth $66,040,454. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.44. 266,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,918,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $83.75 and a one year high of $149.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

