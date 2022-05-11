CapWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 6.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Generac by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Generac by 4.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Generac by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Generac by 6.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock traded down $19.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.10 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.83.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.90.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total transaction of $1,493,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

