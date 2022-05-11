CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys 830 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,023,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,916 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 256,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 233,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 18,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,680,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TWNK shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

TWNK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.14. 60,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,451. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.42. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $24.27.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

