CapWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.4% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.98. 984,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,335,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $59.79. The company has a market cap of $201.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.23.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.93.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

