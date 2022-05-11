CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,578,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,915,000 after acquiring an additional 257,464 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,851,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,473,000 after acquiring an additional 263,440 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,388,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,314 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,920,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,795,000 after acquiring an additional 65,121 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 0.9% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,770,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,627,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

DRE traded up $4.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.60. The stock had a trading volume of 233,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.81.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.64%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

