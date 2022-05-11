Capital One Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

EQT has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.09.

Shares of EQT opened at $36.60 on Monday. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yale University purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,059,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $183,175,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,716,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $157,875,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of EQT by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,610,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,069,000 after buying an additional 3,124,354 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.05%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

