Capital Analysts LLC Has $3.37 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,789 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6,837.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 945,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 931,644 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,937,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,902,000 after purchasing an additional 310,222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 958,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,824,000 after purchasing an additional 295,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,175,000 after purchasing an additional 240,405 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.34. 924,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,789. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.16. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $117.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

