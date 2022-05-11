Capital Analysts LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,715 shares of company stock worth $84,154,881. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $12.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,279.22. 1,822,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,404. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,591.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,747.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,230.05 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

