Capital Analysts LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,028,000 after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $3.49 on Wednesday, reaching $446.48. 805,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,363. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $490.82. The company has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $451.72 and a 200 day moving average of $405.60.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NOC. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.36.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

