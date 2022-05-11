Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $921,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Fortinet by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 18,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,780,000 after buying an additional 269,698 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,274,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,882,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTNT traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.96. 3,133,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.67. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.96 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Wedbush cut their price target on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.19.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,567 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

