Capital Analysts LLC Buys 200 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Analog Devices by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.99. 3,860,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,901,744. The stock has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.37. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

