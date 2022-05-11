Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Barrington Research

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CTLP has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.88.

CTLP stock opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.03 and a beta of 2.05. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.37.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 2.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cantaloupe news, Director Ian Jiro Harris bought 13,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $108,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the third quarter worth $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the first quarter worth $83,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

