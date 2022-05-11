Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.05

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 438405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. The business had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

