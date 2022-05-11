Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

NYSE GOEV traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,252,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,541. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. Canoo has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $665.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $68,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Canoo by 138.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 67,293 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Canoo during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Canoo by 23.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canoo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Canoo by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

