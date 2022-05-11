Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.
NYSE GOEV traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,252,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,541. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. Canoo has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $665.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.22.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Canoo by 138.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 67,293 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Canoo during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Canoo by 23.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canoo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Canoo by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Canoo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.
