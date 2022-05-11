Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.75.

CDNAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$250.00 to C$270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$236.00 to C$212.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Canadian Tire stock traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.56. The company had a trading volume of 16,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 815. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of $126.64 and a 12-month high of $175.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.00 and its 200-day moving average is $143.46.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

